A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Navy shows officials cleaning a crude oil spill leaked from an underwater pipeline at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Navy shows officials cleaning a crude oil spill leaked from an underwater pipeline at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Navy shows a crude oil spill leaked from an underwater pipeline, reaching ashore at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Navy shows a crude oil spill leaked from an underwater pipeline, reaching ashore at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand, 29 January 2022. Thai authorities are undertaking a cleaning operation to clear up crude oil washed ashore from a leaking undersea pipeline, amid concern over the environmental impact on coral reefs and causing extensive damage to tourist beaches in Rayong province. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An oil spill caused by a leak from a marine buoy used to store crude in southeastern Thailand threatens to contaminate some corals on popular resort island of Samet, an expert marine biologist warned Monday.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat said on Facebook that the spill was close to the Prao beach, where corals could die and turn white in 24 hours if contaminated by the oil.