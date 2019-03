An undated handout picture by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade shows a stranded freighter in Solomon Islands near Rennell Island, the largest elevated coral atoll in the world and recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. EPA-EFE/DFAT

An oil spill from a cargo ship that ran aground in the Solomon Islands has sparked fears of an environmental disaster in the Pacific, threatening a nearby world heritage site which is also home to one of the largest raised coral atolls in the world.

The bulk carrier, Solomon Trader, which was carrying 700 tons of heavy fuel oil and a cargo of bauxite, remained aground on Friday, over three weeks after it got stuck in the Kangava Bay on the island and caused the leakage.