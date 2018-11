A view of the Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad taking on water after a collision with the tanker Sola TS, in a fjord near Oygarden, Norway, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIT HOMMEDAL NORWAY OUT

A view of the Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad taking on water after a collision with the tanker Sola TS, in a fjord near Oygarden, Norway, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIT HOMMEDAL NORWAY OUT

A view of the Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad taking on water after a collision with the tanker Sola TS, in a fjord near Oygarden, Norway, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIT HOMMEDAL NORWAY OUT

Eight people were injured on Thursday in a collision between an oil tanker and a frigate off the coast of Norway in the North Sea, marine officials said at a press conference.

Norwegian rescue teams were made aware of the accident which took place at 3.00 when the Norwegian navy's KNM Helge Ingstad warship and an oil tank registered in Malta rammed into each other leading to the evacuation of 127 people several hours later.