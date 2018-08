(FILE) - Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga speaks during a news conference at prefectural government's office in Naha, Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The governor of Japan's Okinawa prefecture, who came to power in 2014 on a campaign platform of opposition to US military bases, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 67 years.

Takeshi Onaga, who was recovering after undergoing pancreatic cancer surgery in April, had been hospitalized, according to public broadcaster NHK.