Okinawa residents leave Futenma Daini Elementary School, a polling station for a local referendum, after voting on US base relocation of US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and newly planned base site of Henoko area, in Ginowan on Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

A file picture dated May 19, 2015 shows US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircrafts sitting on the tarmac at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma surrounded by overcrowded residential areas in Ginowan on Okinawa Island, southwestern Japan. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki listens to a question during a news conference at prefectural government office in Naha on southwestern Japanese island of Okinawa, in the early morning Feb. 25, 2019 after the vote on the relocation of US base on the island in the local referendum. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

More than 70 percent of voters in Japan’s Okinawa islands objected in a referendum to the relocation of a US military base within the region, according to the results announced on Monday.

The referendum had been called the day before by the local government to consult the local population on the relocation of the US Navy's Futenma airbase, and its result once again highlights the majority rejecting the US military presence in Okinawa.