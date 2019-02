An Okinawa resident votes on US base relocation of US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and newly planned base site of Henoko area at a polling station in Nago on Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, 24 February 2019. EPA/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Okinawa residents leave Futenma Daini Elementary School, a polling station for a local referendum, after voting on US base relocation of US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and newly planned base site of Henoko area, in Ginowan on Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, 24 February 2019. Okinawa people vote against government plan of US base relocation from Futenma to Henoko in Nago on Okinawa island in the local referendum. US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is located in Ginowan. EPA/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Polling in a referendum on the controversial relocation of a United States military base began on Sunday in Japan's Okinawa prefecture in the south west of the archipelago.

Okinawa prefecture governor Denny Tamaki hoped that the referendum, which is not legally binding, would show opposition on the part of the local electorate to the relocation of the US Marine Corps Futenma air station to Henoko bay from a residential area in Ginowan.