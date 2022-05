A file photograph dated 14 March 2011 shows US marines from the III Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, Japan. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESIRO

About 1,000 people attended a marc in Okinawa on Saturday, calling for peace and the scaling down of American military bases in the province a day before the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan on May 15, 1972.

The nine-km march was the first in three years after the Covid-19 pandemic that had halted the annual event.