US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt participate during a roundtable with Governors on the reopening of America's small businesses at the White House, in Washington DC, USA, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Abortion rights supporters hold up a sign during a rally outside of Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt participates in a roundtable with Governors on the reopening of America's small businesses at the White House, in Washington DC, USA, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Oklahoma's governor on Wednesday signed into law the United States' strictest abortion ban, prohibiting the procedure in the state from the moment of conception.

The law, which also allows criminal proceedings to be brought against anyone who assists a person to get an abortion, came into force with Kevin Stitt's signing of the bill.