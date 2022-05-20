US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt participate during a roundtable with Governors on the reopening of America's small businesses at the White House, in Washington DC, USA, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt participates in a roundtable with Governors on the reopening of America's small businesses at the White House, in Washington DC, USA, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

The lower house of the state of Oklahoma in the United States on Thursday approved a bill banning abortion from the moment of fertilization.

The bill will take effect after the state’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, signs it.