The entrance of the former Nara Prison, the oldest in Japan and which is declared a cultural asset. EFE-EPA/Nara City Government/Handout

The historic former Nara Prison, the oldest in Japan and declared a cultural asset, is set to reopen in 2021 as a luxury hotel in a pioneer project seeking to change the area's image of an express tourist destination.

The complex, situated in Nara city in the western island of Honshu - the largest in the Japanese archipelago - was constructed between 1901 and 1908, and officially opened in 1909.