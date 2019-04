An Iraqi policeman stands guard inside a trade center, which was recently rebuilt, reopened for the first time after the war, in the west side of Mosul city, northern Iraq, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

An Iraqi woman shops at a trade center, which was recently rebuilt, reopened for the first time after the war, in the west side of Mosul city, northern Iraq, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

Residents visit a trade center, which was recently rebuilt, reopened for the first time after the war, in the west side of Mosul city, northern Iraq, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

Iraqi vendors wait for customers inside a trade center, which was recently rebuilt, reopened for the first time after the war, in the west side of Mosul city, northern Iraq, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

Mosul's oldest market is starting to come back to life over two years after the extremists from the Islamic State terror organization were expelled from what was once their de facto capital in Iraq.

Fabrics of all colors flutter in the market's stores, where most of the pieces are sold wholesale, although the inhabitants complain that the reconstruction of the market has been funded by locals themselves without help from the central government.