A demonstrator protests against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics outside the venue of the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A demonstrator protests against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics outside the venue of the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Aki Taguchi (R), official Ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay and Paralympian, hands over the Olympic Flame on a lantern to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (L) during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Demonstrators protest against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics outside the venue of the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shuzo Matsuoka (C), a the Olympic Flame carrier, leaves the ceremony for the torch relay starting point as Aki Taguchi (R), official Ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay and Paralympian, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) watch during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Olympic torch relay began its final leg Friday in Tokyo on its way to the Olympic stadium for the Games' modest spectator-free opening ceremony in two weeks.

A small ceremony took place in the rain at Komazawa Olympic Park stadium in Setagaya district to mark the start of the Tokyo stage, which will last for 15 days.