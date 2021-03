Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (2-L) wearing a face mask arrives at the National Theater of Japan to attend the national memorial service for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that devastated northern Japan on 11 March 2011, in Tokyo, Japan, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Reyes Marin / POOL

Japan's Emperor Naruhito (R) and Empress Masako (L) bow in front of the altar for victims of the 11 March 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the national memorial service in Tokyo, Japan, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Behrouz MEHRI / POOL

Buddhist monks comfort souls of victims of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami at 14:46 on a seawall at Arahama district in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

School students observe a moment of silent prayers for the victims of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A Buddhist monk comforts souls of victims of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami at 14:46 on a seawall at Arahama district in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Sixty-year-old Kenichiro Sato (R) and his fifty five-year-old wife Kumie (L) offer prayers for the victims of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami on Arahama beach in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Flowers are laid on Arahama beach for the victims of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

People observe a moment of silent prayers for the victims of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami at 14:46 on a seawall at Arahama district in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan vows to not to forget 'lessons' of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens Thursday to remember "the invaluable lessons" left by the earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011, and the subsequent nuclear crisis, in a commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the catastrophe.

Suga spoke at an official ceremony held at Tokyo's National Theater, one of many tributes throughout the country in memory of the more than 18,000 victims of the tragedy a decade ago. EFE-EPA