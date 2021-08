The name list of war deaths is given to the mayor of Hiroshima Kazumi Matsui (R) by a representative of the victims during a ceremony at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People pray for the victims in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park as the Atomic Bomb Dome is seen in the background in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People pray for the victims in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Hiroshima on Friday marked 76 years since the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city, with the mayor urging world peace through the signing of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The ceremony in the Peace Park was reduced to 10 percent capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, limiting attendance to 880 participants, among which were survivors of the nuclear attack and their descendants, local leaders and representatives of 86 nations and the European Union.