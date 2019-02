An undated handout photo provided by Ai Nakajima shows Kristina Baumann and Ai Nakajima posing for a picture in Tokyo, Japan. EFE/AI NAKAJIMA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout photo provided by Ai Nakajima shows Kristina Baumann and Ai Nakajima sharing a moment of warmth in Tokyo, Japan. EFE/AI NAKAJIMA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A group of 13 same-sex couples in Japan will file cases against the Japanese government on Valentine's Day to seek legal recognition of their right to get married - something no Asian country has done so far.

On a day when lovers celebrate their love, the couples will approach the courts in the cities of Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo and Nagoya, alleging that the government was denying them constitutional right to wed.