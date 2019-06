Three banks have filed a lawsuit against a Portuguese businessman who has allegedly racked up 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) worth of debt and who owns the most visited art foundations in Lisbon.

Joe Berardo, once much loved in Portugal for being a self-made migrant, now stands accused of owing Caixa Geral de Depósitos (a state-owned bank), the Portuguese Commercial Bank and Novo Banco 962 million euros.