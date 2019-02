A fire fighter douses the wreckage of an aircraft after it crashed in Garend Kalan village of central Kashmir's Budgam district, some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Police and Indian army soldiers stand near the wreckage of an aircraft after it crashed in Garend Kalan village of central Kashmir's Budgam district, some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian police officer stands on a police vehicle outside Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, in the wake of border tension between India and Pakistan; in Amritsar, India, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Locals gather as Indian army soldiers stand near the wreckage of an aircraft after it crashed in Garend Kalan village of central Kashmir's Budgam district, some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

One civilian and two Indian Air Force pilots died on Wednesday after a fighter plane crashed in Indian-administered Kashmir, local police said.

The incident was announced around the same time that Pakistan claimed to have shot down two IAF fighter jets that had allegedly flown into its airspace.