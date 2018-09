An injured Filipino villager receives medical attention inside a hospital after an explosion in the town of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province, Philippines, 03 September 2018. According to media reports, one person was killed and 15 others injured in the latest attack in southern Philippines, after a bomb exploded in the town of Isulan that left three dead and 36 others injured during a festival celebration on 28 August. EPA-EFE/JEOFFREY MAITEM

Filipino soldiers conduct an inspection at a checkpoint after an explosion in the town of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province, Philippines, 03 September 2018. According to media reports, one person was killed and 15 others injured in the latest attack in southern Philippines, after a bomb exploded in the town of Isulan that left three dead and 36 others injured during a festival celebration on 28 August. EPA-EFE/JEOFFREY MAITEM

A Filipino police investigator gathers evidence at the site of an explosion in the town of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province, Philippines, 03 September 2018. According to media reports, one person was killed and 15 others injured in the latest attack in southern Philippines, after a bomb exploded in the town of Isulan that left three dead and 36 others injured during a festival celebration on 28 August. EPA-EFE/JEOFFREY MAITEM

Filipino villagers wait outside a hospital after an explosion in the town of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province, Philippines, 03 September 2018. According to media reports, one person was killed and 15 others injured in the latest attack in southern Philippines, after a bomb exploded in the town of Isulan that left three dead and 36 others injured during a festival celebration on 28 August. EPA-EFE/JEOFFREY MAITEM

A bomb attack on Sunday night in the southern Philippine city of Isulan left one person dead and 15 others wounded, after a similar incident five days earlier killed three people and injured more than 30.

The commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, Cirilito Sobejana, confirmed to media that an improvised explosive device exploded on Sunday night in front of a department store in the center of Isulan, capital of Sultan Kudarat province.