Members of the national police block opposition march 'We are the Voice of Political Prisoners', in Managua, Nicaragua, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A young man wearing a mask and a sign participates in the march 'We are the Voice of Political Prisoners', in Managua, Nicaragua, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Several young people clash with Sandinista supporters during the march 'We are the Voice of Political Prisoners', in Managua, Nicaragua, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Journalist Wiston Potosme speaks on his cell phone after being wounded in the arm during a shooting while covering the march 'We are the Voice of Political Prisoners', in Managua, Nicaragua, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

At least one person was killed, five others injured and another ten detained on Sunday during an anti-government march in Managua, where protesters demanded the release of those arrested in previous protests.

The march was dispersed by bullets fired by Sandinista supporters, according to the protesters, while the police said it was a "crossfire".