A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) shows the overturned sand dredge in the waters off Parit Jawa in Johor state, southern of Malaysia, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MALAYSIAN MARITIME ENFORCEMENT AGENCY HANDOUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) shows rescue operations of crew members of the overturned sand dredge in the waters off Parit Jawa in Johor state, southern of Malaysia, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MALAYSIAN MARITIME ENFORCEMENT AGENCY HANDOUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE - EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Malaysian rescue teams are searching on Thursday for the 14 people reported missing after a sand dredging ship capsized off the southeastern coast of Malaysia, causing at least one death.

Several boats of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the country's Maritime Police are searching for the missing in the waters off Muar, a town located at the coast of the Strait of Malacca, the MMEA said on its Twitter account.