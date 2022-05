Sandria Chou stands in front of police tape waiting for her parents following a shooting that took place in the early afternoon in Laguna Woods, California, USA, 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Police tape lines the sidewalk outside of Geneva Presbyterian Church, the site of a shooting that took place in the early afternoon in Laguna Woods, California, USA, 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Undersheriff Jeff Hallock (R) talks to members of the media following a shooting that took place in the early afternoon at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, USA, 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

One dead, five injured in California church shooting

At least one person was killed and five others injured on Sunday in a shooting at a church on the outskirts of Los Angeles, California, authorities reported.

"Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church [in Laguna Woods] at 1:26pm," the Orange County Sheriff said on Twitter.