Two police detectives get into their cars outside the Chabad of Poway synagogue where a gunman opened fire earlier in the day killing one person and injuring three, in Poway, California, USA, Apr 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Maung

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore speaks during a press conference across the street from the Chabad of Poway synagogue where a gunman opened fire earlier in the day killing one person and injuring three, in Poway, California, USA, Apr 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Maung

A security guard (L) walks past flowers placed by residents at an intersection next to the Chabad of Poway synagogue where a gunman opened fire earlier in the day killing one person and injuring three, in Poway, California, USA, Apr 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Maung

A San Diego man has been detained in connection with a shooting at a synagogue in nearby Poway, Calif., that resulted in one death, in what authorities said is being investigated as a possible hate crime, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Sunday.

A woman succumbed to her injuries and died in the hospital, while a girl and two men, one of whom is the synagogue's rabbi, are currently in stable condition in area hospitals, according to local officials.