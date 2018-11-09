A man was shot by police and was in critical condition in hospital Friday after a stabbing incident in central Melbourne which left one person dead and two wounded.
Police initially responded to a vehicle fire on Bourke Street.
One dead, two injured after Melbourne stabbing
Police respond to an incident at the intersection of Bourke Street and Swanston Street in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/BENITA KOLOVOS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A deceased person is seen on Bourke street after an incident in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Emergency workers are seen on Bourke street in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A screenshot taken from a supplied video made available to AAP shows an incident n which a man armed with a knife attacked several people on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
