Ecuador on Monday marked the end of the first week of anti-government protests over high cost of living, doing so with the first death among the demonstrators, a person whose fell into a ravine as he was en route to Quito, where the indigenous movement wants to focus its protests and challenge the "state of exception" declared by President Guillermo Lasso.

The death was denounced by the Alliance of Organizations for Human Rights and confirmed to EFE by the National Police, although according to the official version "three demonstrators fell into a ravine and one of them died, but not in a confrontation" with security forces.