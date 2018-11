Construction of an artificial waterfall is underway beneath the peak of Yulong (Jade Dragon) Snow Mountain town of Lijiang in Yunnan province, southwest China, Oct. 31, 2007. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Lakes turquoise with minerals present a colourful landscape beneath the peak of Yulong (Jade Dragon) Snow Mountain town of Lijiang in Yunnan province, southwest China, Oct. 31, 2007. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

The rate of glacier melt in western China is accelerating and one-fifth of the country's glacier area has already disappeared, environmental nonprofit Greenpeace said on Tuesday, urging immediate climate action.

“This is a wake-up call for China and the world,” Greenpeace East Asia Climate and Energy Campaigner Dr Liu Junyan said.