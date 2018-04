Palestinian protesters watch Israeli army prepare a military site in a preparation for next Friday protests, along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A general view of tents of Palestinians protesters near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian groom waves the Palestinian flag during his wedding, near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian boy poses for a photograph outside of a tent with the Palestinian flag and arabic words 'Palestine is ours', near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, 10 April 2018. On 30 March 2018 protests erupted on the occasion of Land Day near the border of Gaza and Israel, according to reports at least 30 people were killed, including one journalist, as Palestinians in Gaza organized a sit-in by the border with protests planned every Friday until 15 May, the day marking the 1948 war following the declaration of the state of Israel on 14 May 1948. Protesters plan to call for the right of Palestinian refugees across the Middle East to return to homes they fled in the war surrounding the 1948 creation of Israel. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

One Hamas militant was killed and one other seriously injured during an Israeli bombardment on Thursday morning in Gaza, Palestinian medical and military sources said.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck a military post belonging to the armed wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in the east of Gaza City, the militia said in a statement.