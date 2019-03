People with banners 'His Future' (L) and "My Future' attend the 'Put it to the People' march in London, Britain, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People attend the 'Put it to the People' march in London, Britain, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A woman holds a placard as people attend the 'Put it to the People' march in London, Britain, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A million people packed central London on Saturday to call for a second referendum on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, organizers have said.

The "Put it to the People March" kicked off at midday local time in Park Lane, from where participants, many holding anti-Brexit slogans and waving EU flags, will make their way to Parliament Square.