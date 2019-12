A supporter holds portraits of former President Pervez Musharraf during a protest against sentencing Musharraf to death in high treason case in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec.18, 2019. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People watch a broadcast of the detailed verdict after sentencing former president Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

One of the three judges, who sentenced former Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death on high treason charges, has urged that his corpse should be hung in public for three days in case he was captured dead, according to the text of the judgment published on Thursday.

However, the recommendation by judge Waqar Ahmed Seth, head of the special judicial bench constituted to try Musharraf, would not be carried out as it lacked consensus among the judges.