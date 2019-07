Rodrigo "Timochenko" Londoño, the leader of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group, speaks during an interview with EFE on July 29, 2019, in Chinauta, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Rodrigo "Timochenko" Londoño, the leader of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group, said in an interview with EFE that one economic power sector was blocking the peace achieved after half a century of war in Colombia.

Q: At the signing of the peace agreement on Nov. 24, 2016, you said "that words will be the only weapon of Colombians." What is your view today?