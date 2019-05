A view of a vandalised shop after sectarian clashes in Minuwangda, 45 km from Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A general view of the Grand Mosque after it was vandalized by a mob in Minuwangda, 45 km from Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan firemen extinguish a fire at a shop after sectarian clashes in Minuwangda, 45 km from Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A view of a vandalized automobile after sectarian clashes in Minuwangda, 45 km from Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

One person has been stabbed to death in a wave of anti-Muslim violence in Sri Lanka that began on May 12 in an apparent retaliation to the deadly Easter bombings last month, sources said on Tuesday.

Shops owned by Muslims and mosques have been vandalized or torched even as strict curfew was imposed across the island on Monday night.