Photos of the two suspects in a savage knife attack in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, brother Damien and Myles Sanderson. EFE/EPA/ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Canadian police said Monday that they have found the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, one of the two men suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding another 18 in savage knife attacks in northwestern Canada.

Police also said at a press conference that the second suspect, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, Damien's brother, remains at large.