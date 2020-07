A courier on a bicycle and two pedestrians are the only people to be seen passing in front of a building in Santiago on Thursday, 23 July 2020, amid the coronavirus lockdown in the Chilean capital. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Santiago's Plaza Italia, epicenter of the protests that rocked Chile last October, sits empty on Thursday, 23 July 2020, amid the Covid-19 lockdown. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The coronavirus arrived in Chile at a time when many in the country were still struggling to assimilate the looting and police violence that accompanied last October's uprising against economic inequality, so it is no surprise to see growth in the number of people experiencing emotional distress.

More than 30 people died and thousands more were hurt - the vast majority at the hands of police - in the mass mobilization against the economic policies of right-wing President Sebastian Piñera.