A year of protests in Gaza has left thousands of people maimed and injured, including one teenager who said he has no regrets.
There are estimated to be more than 6,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization.
Mohamad Abu Gabel smiles despite his injury in GAZA, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Maria Sevillano
Mousa Mahmoud Abu Ataye watches television in his home in Gaza, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Maria Sevillano
