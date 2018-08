Myanmar immigration officers sit inside the Taung Pyo Letwe Reception Centre, at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A group of Rohingya refugees participate in a protest on Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day on a road in Teknuf, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A group of Rohingya refugee women participate in a protest held to mark Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Teknuf, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Saturday marked the first anniversary of the crisis that led to more than 700,000 members of the Rohingya community fleeing Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh.

On Aug. 25, 2017, militants from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), classified as terrorists by the government, attacked some 30 security posts in the western state of Rakhine.