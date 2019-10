Onion growers work on Oct. 1, 2019, in Cucaita, Boyaca province, in the Colombian Andes, where the potato has been practically a monoculture, but where the onion is now transforming the countryside into a second opportunity for the farmers of the region. EFE-EPA/Daniela Condor

In the Colombian Andes, where the potato is practically a monoculture, the onion is transforming the countryside into a second opportunity for the farmers of the region.

"I started growing onions when I was 20 years old and growing potatoes in Tunja. But when my whole family picked up and left for Cucaita to grow onions, I went with them," EFE was told by Antonio, a farm hand who left the capital of Boyaca province to live in the nearby fertile municipality where he restarted his life.