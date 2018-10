Photograph showing Dr. Tania Pastrana, the head of the Latin American Association for Palliative Care (ALCP) during a conference in Lima, Peru, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mercedes Palomino

Only 1 percent of the 4 million people who need palliative care in Latin America have access to it, the head of the Latin American Association for Palliative Care (ALCP) said here Tuesday.

On the sidelines of a high-level conference in Lima, Dr. Tania Pastrana told EFE that palliative care services "exist in every Latin American country" and have been making strides over the years.