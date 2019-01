Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, reacts during a video call in Manila, Jan.16, 2019 EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Maria Ressa (L), CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, reacts during an interview in Manila, Philippines, Jan.16, 2019 (issued on Jan.18, 2019). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, reacts during an interview in Manila, Jan.16, 2019 (issued on Jan.18, 2019). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The battle to save democracy in the Philippines is ongoing and can be won with good journalism in times of propaganda and fake news, says a leading journalist who has been fighting tax evasion charges in the southeast Asian country.

Maria Ressa, the CEO of Philippine news site Rappler and an acclaimed journalist honored with Time Magazine's Person of the Year, told EFE in an interview that the challenge in defending good journalistic practices and save press freedom was more difficult than ever.