The 60 people rescued by the Open Arms NGO vessel arrived in Barcelona Wednesday after four days at sea in which they were not permitted to dock at nearer ports in Italy or Malta.

They were spotted by rescue-workers on Saturday in a rubber dinghy adrift off the Libyan coast but had been unable to dock in nearby Italy, where NGO boats have been banned from ports by far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini, and had traveled until they could land in Barcelona, where they were permitted to disembark.