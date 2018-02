(FILE) A handout photo made available by the the newspaper La Opinion shows an aerial view of thousands of Venezuelans entering Colombia through the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Pablo Cohen/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

(FILE) A handout photo made available by the the newspaper La Opinion shows an aerial view of thousands of Venezuelans entering Colombia through the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Pablo Cohen/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin speaks during a press conference in Lima, Peru, Feb. 13, 2018, after a meeting of the Lima Group, where they discussed measures to be taken after the announcement of early presidential elections in Venezuela on Apr. 22. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

(FILE) A handout photo made available by the the newspaper La Opinion shows thousands of Venezuelans entering Colombia through the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edinsson Figueroa/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Colombian Foreign Minister on Tuesday urged Venezuela to open a humanitarian channel to tackle the migration crisis and to help its citizens receive medicines and food.

"We should once again call on the government of Venezuela to open a humanitarian channel, to allow its citizens the possibility of receiving medicines and food," Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin said during a meeting held Tuesday by the Lima Group in the Peruvian capital.