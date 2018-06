Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech during Labour's local election campaign launch in London, Britain, Apri 9,l 2018. Local government elections are scheduled for May 3, 2018 with all London boroogh councillor seats to be elected. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ANDY RAIN

Pro-EU supporters are seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn (C) delivers a speech during Labour's local election campaign launch in London, Britain, Apri 9,l 2018. Local government elections are scheduled for May 3, 2018 with all London boroogh councillor seats to be elected. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

A group of Labour party parliamentarians revolted against their leader's official party line on Brexit in an open letter, published Saturday in a British newspaper, demanding a second popular ballot.

Labour's Secretary General Jeremy Corbyn must now address the 15 rebel MP's who signed the open letter published today in "The Independent" and co-signed by Liberal-Democrat party leader Vince Cable and two of his MP's, demanding Britain remains in the EU's Common Market and Customs Union.