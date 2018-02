The South Korean flag is being raised during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

US flag bearer Erin Hamlin leads the US team into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Athletes of South Africa arrive during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Team of Spain arrives during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Athletes of South Africa arrive during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Team Switzerland arrives during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA