A new progressive party that is barely a week old and headed by Poland’s first openly gay politician aims to challenge the incumbent right-wing nationalist government at forthcoming European Union parliamentary elections.

“Spring,” headed by Robert Biedron, a liberal LGBT activist and former Mayor of the northern town of Slupsk, announced on Feb. 3 the formation of his new political group which will challenge the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party — heavily criticized by the EU for reforms that have been deemed to threaten the rule of law — at forthcoming EU parliamentary elections slated for May with a view to run for the general elections to be held later on in the year.