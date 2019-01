A Myanmar man extracts raw opium to be processed into heroine at a poppy field near Pekon township, southern Shan State, Myanmar, Dec 20 2015. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Opium cultivation in Myanmar declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, the United Nations said on Friday.

Poppy fields now cover a total area of 37,300 hectares, 10 percent less than the year before, the UN said, pointing to the growing regional market of synthetic drugs.