Supporters of the Venezuelan Government celebrate the results of the election in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDWINGE MONTILVA

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) speaks after the publication of the electoral results in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Nicolas Maduro was re-elected as Venezuelan president on Sunday for the 2019-2025 term in a poll marked by a record low voter turnout, while other candidates demanded new elections due to numerous irregularities.

Of more than 20 million eligible to vote, only 8.6 million participated - one of the lowest turnouts in the country's history.