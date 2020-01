The prefect of Ecuador's Azuay province, Yaku Perez (L), marches on Jan. 7, 2020, to the Constitutional Court in Quito, Ecuador, along with several mayors from the region to submit a request for a referendum banning metallic mining. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The prefect of Ecuador's Azuay province on Tuesday filed a request with the Constitutional Court calling for a referendum on banning mining for metals within his jurisdiction.

Yaku Perez and several mayors from Azuay participated in a march to the Constitutional Court, where they presented the request for the referendum.