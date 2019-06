A masked man takes part in a protest outside Nicaragua's La Modelo prison in Managua on Wednesday, June 19. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

A Nicaraguan woman holds up a poster with photos of an inmate during a protest outside La Modelo prison in Managua on Wednesday, June 19. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Guards at Nicaragua's La Modelo prison keep people demanding the release of family members at a distance from the facility during a protest in Managua on Wednesday, June 19. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Members of the Nicaraguan opposition protested Wednesday outside a prison in Managua to demand that President Daniel Ortega's government free more than 80 inmates who human rights groups describe as political prisoners.

Activists from three different organizations staged a sit-in outside La Modelo prison a day after a deadline passed for the release of political prisoners under a pact between the government and opposition.