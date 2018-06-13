Opposing positions within both the government and opposition parties on Wednesday characterized the debate in Argentina's lower house of Congress on a bill seeking to decriminalize abortion up through the 14th week of pregnancy.
"It's an historic day. For the first time, a bill to decriminalize and legalize abortion will be dealt with here, and this is occurring thanks to the struggle of thousands of woman and the decision of President Mauricio Macri to explicitly support the debate," said Daniel Lipovetzky, with the governing Republican Proposal (PRO) party, at the start of the debate.