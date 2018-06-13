Photo provided on June 13, 2018, by the Argentine Chamber of Deputies showing a general view of the lower house chamber during the day's debate on an abortion bill. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the Argentine Chamber of Deputies showing lawmaker Alfredo Olmedo (l) holding up a shirt with the words "Let's save two lives" on it during the June 13, 2018, debate on an abortion bill. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Pro-life groups protest outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires on June 13, 2018, as the lower house opened debate a bill to legalize abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Opposing positions within both the government and opposition parties on Wednesday characterized the debate in Argentina's lower house of Congress on a bill seeking to decriminalize abortion up through the 14th week of pregnancy.

"It's an historic day. For the first time, a bill to decriminalize and legalize abortion will be dealt with here, and this is occurring thanks to the struggle of thousands of woman and the decision of President Mauricio Macri to explicitly support the debate," said Daniel Lipovetzky, with the governing Republican Proposal (PRO) party, at the start of the debate.