View of a banner that reads 'Freedom now' for the Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, at the entrance to the headquarters of the Voluntad Popular political party, in Caracas, Venezuela, 25 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez (R) hugs his wife Lilian Tintori (L) while speaking to the media in Caracas, Venezuela, 02 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A view of the house of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas surrounded by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez addresses the media at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, 02 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López on Saturday fled his Caracas haven and the country, and is destined for Spain, his father told EFE.

The 49-year-old had been staying at Spanish Ambassador Jesús Silva’s residence in the Venezuelan capital since Apr. 30, 2019, after an attempted uprising against the government of President Nicolás Maduro. EFE-EPA