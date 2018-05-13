Opposition coalition Alliance for Change and Progress was leading as preliminary results were announced on Sunday for elections held a day earlier in East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, to resolve a political deadlock.
The latest results announced by the National Election Commission show that the AMP - formerly called the Parliamentary Majority Alliance - had received 50.71 percent of the votes, while the ruling Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (Fretilin), had got 35.26 percent votes after the counting of more than 90 percent votes.