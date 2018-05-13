East Timorese residents line up to cast their votes at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Secretary General of the Fretilin party Mari Alkatiri (C) shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Former president and leader of the the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT) Xanana Gusmao shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

East Timorese workers count votes during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

An East Timorese worker counts votes during the parliamentary election in Dili, East Timor also known as Timor Leste, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Opposition coalition Alliance for Change and Progress was leading as preliminary results were announced on Sunday for elections held a day earlier in East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, to resolve a political deadlock.

The latest results announced by the National Election Commission show that the AMP - formerly called the Parliamentary Majority Alliance - had received 50.71 percent of the votes, while the ruling Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor (Fretilin), had got 35.26 percent votes after the counting of more than 90 percent votes.