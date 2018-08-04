Drivers attend to register their vehicles in a census called by President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, 3 August 2018. Maduro's administration began last Wednesday a census of vehicles to control the sale of gasoline, to which drivers can access only through the government’s ‘Carnet de la Patria’ or ‘Fatherland Card’ an electronic identification card. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Public transportation drivers demonstrate, in Caracas, Venezuela, 03 August 2018. Venezuelan transport workers demonstrated with their buses in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport to protest the shortage of spare parts for vehicles in the country and reiterated their rejection of the automotive census that the government has called for the subsidy of gasoline. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

People support a demonstration of public transport drivers, in Caracas, Venezuela, 03 August 2018. Venezuelan transport workers demonstrated with their buses in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport to protest the shortage of spare parts for vehicles in the country and reiterated their rejection of the automotive census that the government has called for the subsidy of gasoline. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

People demonstrate against the policies of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, 03 August 2018. Demonstrators protest the government’s ‘Carnet de la Patria’ or ‘Fatherland Card’ an electronic identification card that Venezuelans need to show for services and benefits and which is now being used to control the sale of gasoline. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The opposition parties and drivers of cars, trucks and buses on Friday rejected the census of vehicles carried out by the Venezuelan government, a measure that is officially to control the waste and smuggling of fuels, because they believe it will lead to the imposition of gasoline rationing in the Caribbean nation.

The opposition groups Voluntad Popular (VP), of imprisoned leader Leopoldo Lopez, and Primero Justicia (PJ), of two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, criticized the vehicle registry on Friday and asked citizens to "not take part" in the census.