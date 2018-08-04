The opposition parties and drivers of cars, trucks and buses on Friday rejected the census of vehicles carried out by the Venezuelan government, a measure that is officially to control the waste and smuggling of fuels, because they believe it will lead to the imposition of gasoline rationing in the Caribbean nation.
The opposition groups Voluntad Popular (VP), of imprisoned leader Leopoldo Lopez, and Primero Justicia (PJ), of two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, criticized the vehicle registry on Friday and asked citizens to "not take part" in the census.